Kotoko vs Nouadhibou called off under bizarre circumstances

The second leg of the match was called off

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s second leg CAF Champions League game against FC Nouadhibou has been called off after delays for more than 30 minutes.

The game was supposed to have kicked off at exactly 3 pm but as at filing this report at 3:39 pm the game was yet to kick off.



Reports are that about five players of the Mauritanian side have tested positive for coronavirus and they have been asked to be isolated from the whole team by the match commissioner but the team have reportedly declined.



This has forced the match officials to delay the game but it has ultimately been called off after the Mauritanian side refused to budge as they believe the test has been compromised.

Meanwhile, our sources revealed that Kotoko returned one positive test and isolated the player but Nouadhibou who had five players testing positive would not isolate them.



The CAF rules state that except for a force majeure if a game delays for more than 30 minutes it should be called off.



The first leg in Mauritania ended 1-1 last week.