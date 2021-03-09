Kotoko wants $22,800 from former Coach Maxwell Konadu after sacking him

Kotoko are reportedly demanding $22,800 from former Coach Maxwell Konadu.

Multiple media reports claim the Reds have asked their former employee to pay the said amount for keeping in possession an official vehicle giving to him during his tenure with the Club.



The report further stressed that Kotoko have threatened to take legal action should Maxwell Konadu fail to pay the said amount.

Meanwhile the former Black Stars assistant Coach himself has dragged Kotoko to the ethnics Committee of the Ghana Football Association for an amount of $68,000 owed as compensation from Kotoko.