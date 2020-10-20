Kotoko will excel in Africa - Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko SC deputy skipper, Emmanuel Gyamfi, is confident that his outfit can make a great impact in the upcoming Africa inter-club competition.

The Porcupine Warriors is set to represent the country in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League season and according to the winger, he is optimistic that his side can defy the odds and make Ghana proud.



He affirmed that their ultimate aim is to win the domestic top-flight league and subsequently make a meaningful impact in the upcoming CAF Champions League competition.

“We are very ready for the season and we aim to win the league and then in Africa, we do well."



"We will plead with our fans to rally behind us when the going gets tough for them in the season. We will make Ghana proud,” Emmanuel Gyamfi concluded.