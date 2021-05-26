Kotoko will pay for treating me bad - Sam Adams

• Sam Adams played for Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 truncated season

• He has declared Aduana Stars' matchday 27 game against Kotoko as his personal battle



• Aduana Stars occupy the 8th position on the league table



Aduana Stars midfielder, Sam Adams, has sent a strong warning to Asante Kotoko ahead of the teams’ matchday 27 clash in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Aduana Stars will take on the record champions of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II stadium in Dormaa.



And according to Sam Adams, who featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, the Saturday game will be a payback time for Kotoko.

Without going into details on what transpired during his time at Asante Kotoko, the midfielder insisted that Aduana's game against the Kumasi-based club is personal revenge for him.



"I'm not going to find it difficult to play against Asante Kotoko in a crucial game like this and I think nobody needs to tell me how important the game is and the need for me to work hard and prepare well."



"I'm going to prepare for them (Asante Kotoko) and is a payback time because I saw what they did to me when I went there. They will come and meet us here as we are patiently waiting for them. I was there and I saw what happened to me and I will pay them back because this game is very personal for me," he told Pure FM in Kumasi.



