Kotoko will rise again if fans support management and club recruits quality players – Cudjoe Fianoo

Kudjoe Fianoo 1?fit=644%2C429&ssl=1 GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has expressed his readiness to work as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

Speaking to Akoma FM, the experienced football administrator said he will do the job if he is approached by Manhyia.

“If I have the strength and an approach is made by Manhyia for me to become the CEO of Asante Kotoko, why not, I will consider it and work for Kotoko,” the GHALCA boss said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fianoo has revealed that he has no doubt Asante Kotoko will rise again.

According to him, all that needs to happen is for the fans to support the club and for the club to recruit quality players.

“If the management of Kotoko gives maximum respect to the fans and the fans also give absolute support to management and finally the club recruits quality players, I'm confident that the team (Kotoko) will rise again,” Cudjoe Fianoo shared.

