Kotoko will win the league, if they go top of the table - Bashir Hayford

Former Ashanti Gold manager, Bashiru Hayford, has stated that Asante Kotoko will win the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.

Hayford believes Kotoko are having a good season and will be unstoppable if they go top of the league.



“They are doing very well at the moment. They have won two games in a row and looking at the league if they are able to win about four games and then go top of the league table, it will be difficult for the other teams to bring them down. So I am praying for Kotoko to go top of the league and you know when Kotoko is on top of the table, it is always hard for other teams to displace them, "Bashiru Hayford said as quoted by FootballGhana.



“They are doing well. Ogum is someone who frequently calls me to discuss football and all that. He calls me 'Uncle'," he added.



He addressed Kotoko's difficult start in the first three games, citing that it is a normal experience for a new group.

“What the team went through in the very first games of the season was normal because it is a new team the coach is forming, it was not like the team was already there. Now they have played five games, people will start seeing the level of Kotoko after the tenth match going,"



Kotoko have managed two wins in five matches, losing one and drawing two. They sit 6th on the table with 8 points.



Prosper Narteh, who won the league with Kotoko in the 2021/2022 season, was appointed in July 2023 for his second stint at the club.



