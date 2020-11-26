Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah set to join Moroccan giants RS Berkane

Asante Kotoko winger, Augustine Okrah, is on the verge of sealing a permanent move to Moroccan powerhouse RS Berkane, multiple reports in his native Ghana have claimed.
The 27-year-old arrived in the North African country on Wednesday, November 25 to complete formalities.
The hugely talented forward is expected to sign a permanent contract after passing a mandatory medical.
Okrah's contract with the Porcupine Warriors runs out in January - meaning the Ghanaian giants are desperate to get a deal for him to avoid losing him for free.
The two-time African champions have sanctioned his move to the CAF Confederation Cup champions with both parties believed to have reached an agreement.
The former BK Hacken and Al-Merrikh winger joined Asante Kotoko in 2019 after a one-year spell with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.
Morocco's RS Berkane beat Egyptians Pyramids 1-0 in the first one-legged Confederation Cup final to win their first African title back in October.
