Kotoko yet to honor promises to players who won 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League

Players of the 2020/21 winning team

Information reaching GhanaWeb is that players of Asante Kotoko who won the 202/21 Ghana Premier League are yet to receive any penny after promises from the Board and Management after two years of winning the title.





According to our sources at the club, the Board promised each player an amount of $ 5,000 dollars while the Management also assured the players of a special package but none was fulfilled.



“The Board promised to give each player $5000 dollars after we had won the title but Management did not make any promises. They only said there is a special package for us but to date, no player has received any of the above. I dare any player to come out and say otherwise. It caused most of the players to leave”, the source disclosed.



The source mentioned that, after months of traveling the length and breadth of Ghana to win Kotoko their 24th title, they have been treated poorly despite making loads of sacrifices for the club.



“After we won the league, we have not received a penny. We went to the residence of Ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour and he offered us some cash, we had to share the money with the management at that same place. Each player got 600 cedis which most of us used as transportation back to our homes”, the source added.

Explaining the unfair treatment by the club, the source disclosed “When we came home after the season had ended, they still had salary arrears of two months. They called us to report for pre-season but we all declined and asked them to pay us. We went through hell before they deposited our accounts with our money. It was one of the seasons most of us left because the treatment was bad. They look good in the sight of many but they don’t treat players fairly”, the source further stated.



