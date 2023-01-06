Kotoku Royals beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 to end 9-game winless run

Kotoku Royals

Ghana Premier League side, Kotoku Royals have finally won a match to end the club’s 9-match winless run.

The Ghanaian top-flight league newcomers have been the worst-performing club in the league since the 2022/23 campaign commenced.



Today, Kotoku Royals hosted Berekum Chelsea in a matchday 11 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



Following a slow start to the game, the hosts trailed after just nine minutes into the first half.



The visitors, Berekum Chelsea took the lead through a strike from Kalo Outtara.

Despite the early setback, Kotoku Royals picked themselves up and completed a comeback before the halftime break.



First, Edward Mensah scored to restore parity for the hosts in the 31st minute, before Richard Dzikoe also found the back of the net to lead the team to a 2-1 comeback win.



While Kotoku Royals have picked three crucial points today, the team remains bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings.