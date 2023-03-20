Kotoku Royals coach blames lack of concentration for Hearts of Oak defeat

Head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo

Head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo, believes his players' inability to concentrate till the final whistle cost them a vital point against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kotoku Royals who were on the verge of picking a point against the Phobians on Sunday, March 19, 2023, were condemned through a late-minute winner.



Caleb Amankwah's 97th-minute header decided the game as the Phobian carried the day with the three points to overtake Asante Kotoko to the 4th place on the Ghana Premier League table.



Speaking at the game, a frustrated John Eduafo criticized his players' level of concentration while stating that luck was not on their side.



"A little loss of concentration but I am so much impressed by the performance of my team it is just a hard-luck we will survive I am very confident that we will survive," he said.

"We will do everything possible to win the rest of the matches ahead and survive. Just as I have already said a little loss of concentration at the tail end of the and that gave them the goal. It is part of the game sometimes in a game of football like this it happens."



"I am not much worried though it is very hurtful but it is one of those things in a game we have been defeated I do accept it in good faith it is one of those things," John Eduafo said.



Accra Hearts of Oak are now 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points while Kotoku Royals occupy the 18th position with 17 points.



JE/FNOG