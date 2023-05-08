Kotoku Royals relegated from Ghana Premier League after defeat to Olympics

Kotoku Royals are back into the First Division

Kotoku Royals have suffered a major setback as they are now relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics on Sunday at the WAFA Park.

Isaac Mensah and Michael Osei scored for Great Olympics in the 44th and 55th minutes, respectively.



Kotoku Royals a win to boost their survival hopes but the defeat meant it was all over for them in the Ghana top flight.



With four matches still to be played, the team is now 15 points adrift of safety on the table. Even if they win all their remaining matches, they will still finish at the bottom of the table.

The relegation of Kotoku Royals is a huge disappointment for the football community in the Eastern region, who had hoped to witness more of their local clubs play in the top flight after the club's promotion last season.



Looking ahead, Kotoku Royals must now focus on rebuilding and preparing for the next season in the second-tier league.