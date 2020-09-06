Sports News

Kudjoe Fianoo, Thomas Nunoo supports proposal on committee to review Ghana football quarterly

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and the national treasure for the Referee’s Association of Ghana (RAG), referee Thomas Nunoo, have backed the proposal made by the president of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achiaw popularly known as Agama on the formation of a committee or body to review the work of the FA by the various stakeholders of the association should be welcomed.

Agama in an interview on Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9FM proposed that the relevant stakeholders of the FA should meet every quarterly to discuss issues affecting the game as well as ways to develop it in the country.



Referee Thomas Nunoo in his view said, the committee being proposed by the Kingsley Owusu Achiaw should rather by an evaluation committee.



He explained that the committee will be able to inform the FA appropriately on issues as well as communicate it to its members.



“I think it’s a good idea by Agama, anything that will bring about development in our football should be supported”, he told Joe Debrah on Happy Weekend Sports.

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo also supported the proposal being made by the Bechem United owner.



He also recommend that players should be added to the committee since they are also key stakeholders in the game.



“I support what Agama said. The players must also be included in this stakeholders meeting. From our side GHALCA we are ready”.

