Kudjoe Fianoo re-elected as GHALCA chairman

GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Experienced football administrator, Kudjoe Fianoo has been re-elected as the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC has in the past few months been selling himself to delegates to be retained in the position to push the agenda of clubs in the country.



At the end of an election at the Accra Sports Stadium today, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has enjoyed a triumph.



On the day, the football administrator with over four decades of experience pulled 71 of the total votes cast to beat his competitor Isaac Koomson who amassed 42 of the votes.

With today’s victory, Kudjoe Fianoo is now set to continue as the Chairman of GHALCA for the next four years.



He will work with John Ansah as his vice-chairman while Liberty Professionals CEO Linda Ansong plays the role of Treasurer.



