1
Menu
Sports

Kudus' Ajax eliminated from Champions League after Liverpool defeat

Kudus1 Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mohammed Kudus' Ajax have been eliminated from the Champions League after being thrashed 3-0 at home by Liverpool.

Liverpool knew they needed at least a point to advance to the knockout rounds going into the game. Ajax, meanwhile, were aware that they needed to win to keep their slim chance of making it out of the group alive.

The Premier League team won thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nez, and Harvey Elliott, who helped the Reds advance to the round of 16, eliminating Ajax in the process.

The Ghana international who scored the lone goal for Ajax in the 2-1 loss in the first meeting at Anfield started from the bench.

After coming on in the 58th minute, Kudus did not succeed in saving anything for the Dutch champions, who will now play in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions for Ajax this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: