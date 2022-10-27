Kudus' Ajax eliminated from Champions League after Liverpool defeat

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus' Ajax have been eliminated from the Champions League after being thrashed 3-0 at home by Liverpool.

Liverpool knew they needed at least a point to advance to the knockout rounds going into the game. Ajax, meanwhile, were aware that they needed to win to keep their slim chance of making it out of the group alive.



The Premier League team won thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nez, and Harvey Elliott, who helped the Reds advance to the round of 16, eliminating Ajax in the process.



The Ghana international who scored the lone goal for Ajax in the 2-1 loss in the first meeting at Anfield started from the bench.

After coming on in the 58th minute, Kudus did not succeed in saving anything for the Dutch champions, who will now play in the Europa League.



The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions for Ajax this season.