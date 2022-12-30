Kudus: Ex-Ajax coach advises Alfred Schreuder on how to get the best out of Ghana star

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Adriaan de Mos has called on current Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder to deploy Mohammed Kudus as a number 10 for the Dutch champions.

The 22-year-old Ghana international has been among the key lights for Ajax in the current campaign despite being deployed as a number nine by manager Schreuder.



However, according to the 75-year-old De Mos, who has managed teams in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and even Greece, Ajax can reap big from the Black Star if he can be allowed to play as a number 10.



“I think there is one position where he can work well. That is the position he also played in Ghana. This boy wants to work, move and get into the box with the ball. That's a nice thing, but he shouldn't be the victim of tactical experiments." he told the Twee Viertje podcast with Aad from SoccerNews.nl.



"It is now, as a false number 9. That boy does it, but he is not really. My advice is to set him up as number 10 and leave Brobbey at 9. You get two good players in return," he added.



De Mos, who won two league titles and one domestic cup with Ajax as a manager between 1982 to 1985, went on to warn the Dutch giants against selling the youngster.

“I would not sell Kudus. [He] will only increase in value if he gets the chance to play matches in a row at Ajax. If you don't have the confidence of a coach, it's very annoying for a player," De Mos added.



“He got the confidence in Ghana and then he is one of the most striking players of the World Cup,” De Mos adds. “He has already shown it at Ajax in matches against Liverpool and Rangers. Then he is always there and shows his best side.”



Kudus was the star player for Ghana at the World Cup finals in Qatar where he signed off with two goals against South Korea and featured in all of the team's three group-stage matches.



However, the Black Stars failed to reach the knockout stages. For Ajax, he has scored five goals for Ajax in Eredivisie from 14 appearances so far this season. His first goal of the campaign came in the 4-0 victory against Cambuur on September 3.



After his World Cup exploits, Kudus will return to Ajax who will resume their hunt for the Eredivisie title with an away clash against NEC Nijmegen on January 8.