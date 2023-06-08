8
Kudus, Kamaldeen react as Mohammed Salisu shares holiday photos with a lady in Greece

Salisu 656779 .png Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu on a holidays in Greece

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has shared an image of him enjoying his holidays in Greece with a white lady.

The Southampton man shared the selfie image of him and the lady who covered her face with the phone on Instagram along with other photos.

His post saw comments from his Black Stars teammates including Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Ashimeru, and Kamal Sowah.

Kudus wrote 'Easyyyyyyyy' while Kamaldeen also commented "Namijiiiii" while the others reacted with emojis.

Mohammed Salisu had a challenging end to the 2022/2023 football season where he battled injuries.

He played only six games and could not help Southampton as the Saint suffered relegation from the English top flight.

Salisu due to his injury, missed out from Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.

