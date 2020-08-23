Sports News

Kudus Mohammed & Ajax teammates fly back to the Netherlands

Kudus Mohammed

Kudus Mohammed and Ajax teammates have jetted back to the Netherlands to continue their pre-season training.

Ajax pitched a camp in Austria to sharpen their rough edges ahead of the forthcoming Dutch Eredivisie next month.



The Amsterdam-based outfit engaged in two friendlies during their stay in the country



Erik ten Hag’s team first inflicted a 2-0 defeat on AC Wolfsberger before walloping Red Bull Salzburg, who are current holders of the Bundesliga title 4-1 in the second game today.



Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, featured in all the two games but started from the bench.

Ajax left Austria just hours after their match against Red Bull Salzburg and headed back straight to the Netherlands to continue their preparations ahead of the commencement of the Dutch top-flight.



The club have lined up friendly games against German sides Holstein Kiel, Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin on their return from the training camp in Austria.



Kudus is expected to enjoy playing minutes in the aforementioned games in order to get him up to speed before the league starts.



The Eredivisie will kick-off on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

