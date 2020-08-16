Kudus Mohammed and Brian Brobbey begin preseason with Ajax

Sports News Sun, 16 Aug 2020
Ghanaian duo Kudus Mohammed and Brian Brobbey started their preseason training with their new club Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday.
The two players were part of the Ajax FC squad that flew to Austria for preseason ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Attacker Kudus Mohammed joined the club this summer from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.
Brobbey, 19, also joined the Ajax first team following his exploits at the club’s U19 side last season.
He has been handed promotion to the senior team for their upcoming season campaign.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
