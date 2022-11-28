0
Kudus Mohammed becomes first Black Stars player to score twice in a game at the World Cup

Kudus Mohammed 4556989 908968.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed has set a record with his brace against South Korea on Thursday, November 28, 2022.

The 22-year-old became the first Ghanaian player to score a brace in a World Cup match.

At 22 years and 118 days old, he has also become the second youngest African to score at the World Cup after Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa (21 years 254 days) in 2014.

Kudus netted a brace in an entertaining 3-2 win over the Asians in their second Group H encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax forward put on a show and propelled Ghana to their first win of the tournament, taking his tally to 2 goals and an assist in two games.

Kudus and Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana a 2-0 first-half lead before South Korea pulled parity within a space of two minutes in the second half through two headers by Cho.

Kudus restored Ghana's lead in the 68th minute, beautifully connecting Gideon Mensah's left-wing cut back.

Ghana, following the win, have now moved up to second in the group, trailing Portugal based on goals. The Portuguese play Uruguay in the other group game.

