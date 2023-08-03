Kudus Mohammed celebrates birthday with Ajax teammates 

Kudus Mohammed (right) with his Ajax teammates

Ghana Black Stars and Ajax Football Club player Mohammed Kudus has been celebrated by his teammates on social media.

Ajax Football Club celebrated the 23-year-old attacker as it shared photos and videos of him on their Twitter where fans, friends, and relatives shared heart-warming messages to the Ghanaian international.



The Ghanaian midfielder, who has been making waves in the footballing world, received an outpouring of love and birthday wishes from fans and fellow athletes.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Kudus was seen with a teammate as the duo shared jokes as they both walked onto the pitch for training.



Despite missing out Champions League spot with Ajax at the end of the 2022/23 season, he managed to score 11 goals in 30 games for the Dutch giants.



He has also been linked to Chelsea as the London club is reported to have weighed up £40 million for the Ghanaian star.

Watch the video below:





LSN/KPE