Kudus Mohammed close to reaching personal terms with West Ham United - Reports

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is close to reaching a personal agreement with English Premier League side West Ham United.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that West Ham have also engaged Ajax in verbal talks with, confirming that the deal is in an advanced stage.



"West Ham have scheduled a new round of talks for Mohammed Kudus deal — the agreement on personal terms is close as final points need to be discussed.



Verbal negotiation ongoing with Ajax through intermediaries, no formal bid yet but deal advancing," Romano tweeted.



Mohammed Kudus is keen on Ajax's exit after three seasons and has received several proposals from notable European clubs.



He was on the verge of completing a move to Brighton and Hove Albion but the deal is on hold after failing to reach personal terms with the club.

The Ghanaian still has two years on his contract after signing a five-year deal with Ajax in 2020 after his transfer from Nordsjaelland.





