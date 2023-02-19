Kudus Mohammed dedicates goal to Christian Atsu

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus dedicated his fabulous free-kick goal to late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, who passed away following the earthquake in Turkey.

Kudus' freekick wrapped up a 4-0 win for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



Right after the ball hit home, Kudus showed off an imprint of R.I.P(Rest in Peace) Atsu on his inner, while he run to the corner and went on his knees to pay tribute to Atsu.



The 22-year-old has been in astonishing form, scoring in back-to-back-league games for Ajax.



He has now taken his tally in the Eredivisie 9 goals this season, making him Ajax's second top scorer in the league.



Christian Atsu was pronounced dead on February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered lifeless from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu's final goal as a footballer was a 90th-minute freekick winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa.



