Kudus Mohammed details his attributes; heaps plaudits on Andre Onana

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has outlined his football attributes and showered adulation on 'super guy' Andre Onana.
Kudus has swiftly established himself at Dutch giants Ajax since joining on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland.
The talented midfielder was adjudged the best player during the side's second round of the 2020/21 Dutch Eredivisie against RKC Waalwijk in which the Amsterdam-based giants won 3-0.
He granted an interview with the club's YouTube channel and took his time to define his characteristics.
"It's one of my strengths. I always want to have the ball to just have fun and enjoy, using my body flexibility to beat opponents."
"That's how I play football, I try to express myself. At the end of the day, you have enjoy yourself on the pitch."
Kudus has struck up a strong bond with Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana since arriving at the Johan Cruijff Arena this summer.
"Andre [Onana] is a super and nice guy. He guides and motivates me. Even before I signed my contract, he came over to speak to me and he keeps motivating me so I look up to him a lot," Kudus deduced.
