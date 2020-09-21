Kudus Mohammed did an excellent job - Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag

Kudus won the MOTM award

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag is full of praise for Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed after his man of the match exploits again.

The 20-year-old seized the opportunity on his first competitive appearance for the club, as Ajax made light work of Waalwijk, beating them 3-0.



Mohammed was voted King of the Match after the game, earning praise from manager Eric Ten Hag, who described his performance as excellent.



"I think he did an excellent job. I could imagine something about that Man of the Match election. You see him looking for positions here and there. He has to get used to that. The more flying hours he will make, the faster that will go. That he can play very well, we have seen today ", Ten Hag told FOX Sports.

The Dutch gaffer believes the former FC Nordsjaelland player can still improve and fits the Ajax profile.



"His qualities fit exactly in the Ajax profile, that's right. Both in possession of the ball and in defense, he still has difficulty choosing positions", said the coach.



"It was a regular victory. We have never been in danger, have scored good goals and showed good attacks. We put good pressure in stages, although in certain situations the fine-tuning, for example with the pressure, can be even better."

