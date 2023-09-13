0
Kudus Mohammed features in West Ham United's matchday programme for Manchester City game

Kudus Mohammed 23456.png Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been featured in West Ham United's matchday programme for their game against Manchester City.

Kudus, who is set for his home debut, featured on the main cover. Other players who featured in the programme include Jarrod Bowen and Thilo Kehrer.

The matchday programme contains the skipper's notes, information about the fixture, advice to home and traveling fans and other key details relative to the game.

Mohammed Kudus made his debut in an away win against Lutton Town following his move from Ajax.

He was introduced in additional time and had a few touches in the game that ended 2-1 in favour of the Hammers.

He is expected to have more minutes in the game against Man City on Saturday, September 16.

The Ghanaian joined the Hammers in a transfer deal worth €42 million. He penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend by a year.



