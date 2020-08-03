Sports News

Kudus Mohammed has the qualities to fit into Ajax - Kurt Okraku

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has hailed Kudus Mohammed for his move to Ajax Amsterdam adding that he has the qualities to play for the club.

The Black Stars winger joined the Dutch champions on a five year deal from FC Nordsjaelland last month.



And according to Kurt Okraku, he was hugely impressed with Kudus' qualities after watching his debut for the senior national team, the Black Stars last year.



According to him, he [Kudus Mohammed] has the qualities as a player to fit into the system of Ajax.



"I am not surprised with Kudus Mohammed's move to Ajax Amsterdam," he told MAX TV.

"He [Kudus Mohammed] made his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium and I was impressed. He has qualities as a good player and I am happy for him.



"I can only wish the best of luck because we need such players in our national team," he added.



The 19-year-old joined the Dutch champions for a fee of 9 million euros.

