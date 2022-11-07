0
Kudus Mohammed is a midfielder and must operate there - Ruud Gullit

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Dutch player and coach Ruud Gullit has questioned why  Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is still being played as an attacker in the false nine role.

The Ghanaian midfielder who is primarily an attacking midfielder has since pre-season been used as a false nine by Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder to great success.

Kudus Mohammed has shone in his new role scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances whiles providing two assists across all competitions.

But Gullit believes that the Ghanaian midfielder is best served playing in midfield rather than leading the line.

“It’s a mystery why Kudus does not play in midfield. It’s strange to move him around [like that]. He’s a midfielder. In the beginning he was great, really great.

"Then he got injured, but now he’s back. Why doesn’t he play in midfield?,” he told Ziggo Sport Voetbal Café.

The 22-year-old midfielder endured a difficult start to the season as he was left steaming on the bench in the opening weeks of the league and even pressed for a move away to Everton.

Kudus has been named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list and will be in Qatar for the World Cup where Ghana will play Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

