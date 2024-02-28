Kudus Mohammed is the best dribbler in the Premier League

West Ham United star, Kudus Mohammed taking on Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo

West Ham United star Kudus Mohammed leads the list of players with the most successful dribbles in the 2023/2024 Premier League.

The Ghanaian tops the chart with 64 dribbles completed in 21 matches.



He took his tally to the figure mentioned above after completing five dribbles in West Ham’s 4-2 win over Brentford on Monday, February 26, 2024. The five dribbles were also the most by any player in week 26 of the Premier League.



In the top five list of players with the most successful dribbles, Jeremy Doku came second with 61 dribbles, Matheus Cunha sits third with 52 dribbles, Chiedozie Ogbene occupies the fourth spot with 50 dribbles while Ross Barkley takes the fifth spot with 48 dribbles.



Mohammed Kudus is having a phenomenal debut season in the Premier League. He has scored six goals and provided three assists so far.



In all competitions, the Ghanaian sensation has scored 13 goals and four assists in 32 games.

Take into perspective he didn’t start the first 6 games of the season and spent 2 weeks away at AFCON



Yet the best dribbler in the @premierleague is our very own Star boy @KudusMohammedGH



