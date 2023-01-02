Kudus Mohammed makes Ajax return in friendly match against Telstar

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed made a return to action for his Dutch side Ajax on Friday in a friendly match against Telstar.

He lasted an hour before he was withdrawn by his coach Alfred Schreuder after his exertions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he scored twice for Ghana and provided one assist in three matches.



Ajax won 5-1 against Telstar at training complex De Toekomst in a friendly match.



After the regular 90 minutes, the game was extended by half an hour.



Coach Alfred Schreuder was therefore able to give a large part of his selection a lot of playing time in the run-up to the resumption of the season next Sunday in Nijmegen against NEC.



Davy Klaassen opened the score after 20 minutes, after a cross from captain Dusan Tadic.



The Serb formed an attacking trio with Mohammed Kudus and striker Lorenzo Lucca.

After an hour, Schreuder changed almost his entire team.



With Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Kenneth Taylor and Steven Bergwijn on the field, among others, Ajax played a lot better and more convincingly than in the first hour. Brobbey quickly increased the score to 3-0 with two goals.



Telstar, the number 11 of the Kitchen Champion Division, did something back in the extra half hour after defensive fumbling at Ajax.



Olivier Aertssen headed in the 4-1 from a Berghuis free kick, after which Brobbey scored his third goal of the afternoon.



Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233501061949