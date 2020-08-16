Sports News

Kudus Mohammed named in 60-man shortlist for 2020 Golden Boy award

Kudus has been nominated to win the Golden Boy award

Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed has been nominated to win the prestigious Golden Boy after making the 60-man shortlist for the 2020 edition.

Kudus made the list after an impressive performance at Nordsjælland which earned him a place in the 60-man shortlist after it was pruned from the initial 100 to 80 last month.



The former Right to Dream forward who featured in 25 games this season for Nordsjaelland netted 11 goals in 22 starting appearances for the Danish side.



His outstanding performance for Nordsjælland in the 2019/2020 season earned him a move to Dutch top flight side, Ajax worth €9m.



The Ghanaian is targeting at making the final 20-man shortlist which will determine the winner.

The youngster who netted on his international debut against South Africa in a African Cup of Nations qualifier (AFCON) in November will have to beat the likes of Alphonso Davies, Erling Braut Haland, Vinicius Jnr, Jadon Sancho, Gabriel Martinelli etc. to win the prestigious award.



The awards which is organized by Italian newspaper, Tuttosport has been won by world class players and is decided by 40 high-profile writers from around the continent.



Players to have won the prestigious award include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Isco, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappé and Matthijs de Ligt, and Joao Felix.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.