Kudus Mohammed named in Eredivisie team of the week

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed has been rewarded with a place in Dutch Eredivisie team of the week after his man of the match performance for Ajax this past weekend.

The Ghana international was the best player as Ajax secured a comfortable 3-0 win at home against RKC Waalwijk.



The 19-year-old was quick, technical, creative, press-resistant and aggressive defensively.



According to OptaJohan, he attempted 54 passes in the opposition half more than any other player in the match.

Kudus joined Ajax this summer from Nordsjaelland. Sunday's game was his first competitive match for the Dutch champions.





