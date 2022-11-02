1
Menu
Sports

Kudus Mohammed named man of the match in Ajax win over Rangers

Kudus Momo MOTM 610x400 Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed was named man of the match as he continued his rich vein of form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night as he scored a goal and provided an assist in his side's 3-1 win over Rangers.

The Ghanaian set up teammate Steven Berghuis just inside four minutes for the opening goal before scoring the second goal himself in the 29th minute.

Kudus started the move before ghosting into the Ranger's box and was given the time and space to switch from his favourite left foot onto his weaker right before shooting into the net as it deflected off a Rangers defender.

He connected with a Steven Bergwijn cross in the 57th minute but a marginal offside call by VAR disallowed the goal as the toe was offside.

The home side pulled one back from the spot after Alfredo Morelos missed an open goal after robbing Ajax goalie Pasveer of the ball.

Rabbi Mantondo was deemed to have been fouled by Edson Alvarez in the box and a penalty was awarded to Rangers which James Tavernier converted to make it 2-1.

Portuguese youngster Francisco Conceição added the third goal for Ajax with a fine curler to make it 3-1.

Kudus played the entire duration of the game in his usual false nine role but his side drops into the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghanaian has four goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
Related Articles: