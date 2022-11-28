11
Kudus Mohammed named man-of-the-match in Ghana's win over South Korea

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, was named man-of-the-match in Ghana's win over South Korea at Education City Stadium.

Kudus netted a brace in an entertaining 3-2 win over Asians in their second Group H encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax star put on a show and propelled Ghana to their first win of the tournament, bringing his tally to two goals and an assist in two games.

Kudus and Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana a 2-0 first-half lead before South Korea pulled it back within two minutes in the second half through two headers by Cho.

Kudus restored Ghana's lead in the 68th minute, beautifully connecting Gideon Mensah's left-wing cross.

Ghana, following the win, have now moved up to second in the group, trailing Portugal based on goals.

