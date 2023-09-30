Kudus Mohammed on the bench again as West Ham United name line up to face Sheffield United

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, awaits his first Premier League start as he is named on the bench for West Ham United's game against Sheffield United.

Kudus has not started a Premier League game since joining the club from Ajax.



He has come on as a substitute in his first three PL games, playing a total of 40 minutes.



His last two starts for West Ham came in the Europa League and EFL Cup, which he won man-of-the-match in both games.



Despite his playing time in the PL, he has played 220 minutes in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Mohammed Kudus is yet to score in the Premier League and would want to end his drought when he gets some minutes in the game today at the London Stadium.



The game is scheduled for a 14:00 GMT kick-off time.



EE/OGB



