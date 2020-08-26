Sports News

Kudus Mohammed plays full throttle as Ajax pip Hertha Berlin in pre-season friendly

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus continues to impress as he played the entire duration in Ajax's preseason friendly win over German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year-old was given his first start by manager Eric Ten Haag, after his impressive outings against AC Wolfsberger and Red Bull Salzburg.



Kudus was rested for the game against Holstein Kiel earlier on Tuesday, but featured in the second game against Hertha Berlin.



Zakaria Labyad's 12th minute goal was all that separated the two sides.

Kudus Mohammed joined the Dutch giants in the summer transfer window from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



Watch highlights below:



https://youtu.be/Y84zX9UzpCw

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.