Kudus Mohammed provides an assist in Ajax's win over Groningen

Kudus Mohammed 576879809 Mohamed Kudus and his teammate J. Timber

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohamed Kudus provided an assist in Ajax's 3-2 win over Groningen FC in the Eredivisie on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Kudus assisted Brian Brobbey for the second goal of the afternoon to end their three games winless run.

The Black Stars midfielder played his first full throttle since returning from a hamstring injury.

His assist takes his tally to 36 goals involvement - 18 goals and 5 assists- for Ajax in 36 games in all competitions.

Dusan Tadic gave Ajax the lead from the spot but Floriam Kruger pulled parity for the home side to end the first half at level pegging.

Kudus, eight minutes after the hour mark, set up Brobbey to score from close range, tapping in a low cross from the Ghanaian.

Ajax extended their lead through center-back Jurien Timber's header. Groningen reduced the deficit in the final minutes after Laros Duarte scored a beautiful curler.

The win sends Ajax to third on the league log with 66 points.

