Kudus Mohammed reacts to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s move to Southampton

Kudus Liverpool Goal E1663098678583 544x400 Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed has reacted to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s move to Southampton on transfer deadline day.

Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half-year deal to join the Saints from French outfit Stade Rennais on Tuesday.

Reacting to the official announcement of the winger by Southampton on social media, the Ajax star said, “Do it for Hajia”

The 20-year-old forward leaves Ligue 1 after a season-and-a-half with Rennais, where he made 47 appearances and contributed six goals.

Southampton, who were eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday by Newcastle United, will shift their attention to Premier League survival.

Sulemana joins compatriot Mohammed Salisu at the Saint Mary's.

