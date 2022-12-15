Kudus Mohammed receives a medal after superb performance at 2022 World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been awarded a commemorative gold medal as a reward for his impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022.

The award was handed to the Ajax midfielder by the Member of Parliament for the Takoradi constituency Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



Kudus turned up to pick the award with his Black Stars teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nordsjelland forward Ernest Nuamah.



Mohammed Kudus was the standout performer in Ghana's team at the World Cup. He scored two goals and provided one assist in three games.



The 22-year-old after his stunning World Cup performance has popped up on the radar of some Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga clubs.

Reports claim, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona are all interested and could make a formal approach in the winter transfer.











