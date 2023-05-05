0
Kudus Mohammed receives greenlight to make injury return against AZ

Kudus Moammed 42436475.jfif Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been declared fit for Ajax's game against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, May 5, 2023.

The Ghanaian has been on the sideline for almost a month since suffering a hamstring injury against Fayenorrd.

Mohammed Kudus resumed full training on April 26, 2023, but could not pass a match fitness test for the Dutch Cup final against PSV on April 30.

He has eventually been given the green light to make his injury return this weekend as Ajax looked to bounce back to winning ways after losing the Cup final.

He has missed four games since his injury with Ajax winning two and losing two of those matches in his absence.

Kudus was the main man for Ajax before his injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions.

