Kudus Mohammed rejects Ajax contract extension offer

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has reportedly declined Ajax's contract extension offer.

According to British transfer journalist, David Ornstein, Kudus has turned down an offer to extend his contract by a year.



The Ghanaian, who is on the radar of several clubs, currently, has two years left on his contract that will run out in 2025.



Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020 for a €9 million transfer fee, penning a year-deal.



Ornstein indicated that, following the rejection, Ajax will be looking to let go of Kudus during the summer due to the remaining years on his contract as per presidents.

The Black Stars midfielder has drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, The Athletic reports.



Kudus Mohammed has been brilliant this season with a staggering number of 24 goals involvement (18 goals, 6 assists) in 41 games in all competitions for Ajax.



EE/OGB