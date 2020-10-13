Kudus Mohammed returns to Ajax training after recovery

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax for €9 million

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has returned to Ajax training after recovering from his injury setback.

The enterprising midfielder sustained an injury during training last week and that prevented him from making Ajax squad for last weekend’s 1-0 loss against FC Groningen.



The injury also saw him miss Ghana‘s two friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



Kudus returned to Ajax training on Tuesday morning but did not touch the ball as he worked with the club’s physical trainer.



The 20-year-old joined Ajax in a big-money move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland this summer.

The former Right to Dream Academy product has impressed during his first few games at the club, winning Man of the Match once and also giving an assist in the Dutch Eredivisie.



He could be available for selection when Ajax host high-flying Heerenveen on Sunday, October 18.



