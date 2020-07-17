Sports News

Kudus Mohammed's move to Ajax is the beginning of great things – Oti Akenteng

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Veteran coach, Oti Akenteng has lauded Kudus Mohammed's move to Ajax Amsterdam as he strongly believes he can develop to become a topnotch player for the country.

Kudus, who scored on his Black Stars debut on Thursday completed a move from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark to Dutch giants, Ajax. He signed a five years contract worth 9 million Euros.



The former technical director of the Ghana Football Association in an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua lauded his choice of club as he believes Ajax can mould him to become a great player.



“To be frank, Kudus move to Ajax is a good one. It is good for himself, the country, his former club, FC Nordsjaelland and most importantly Right to Dream Academy. In fact his move serve as a motivation factor to the rest of the Academies”

“Now people who will like to venture into the Academy will happily do it because they know that if you do your work very well you will definitely get to somewhere”



“I remember Nordsjaelland invited me to Denmark and I had the opportunity to meet Kudus. I spent about five days there and had talks with the Ghanaian players at their folds before I came to Ghana. I also had the opportunity to be with him at the Ghana U-20 team though the entire did not do well but everybody saw his potentials”



“He is a boy who has been lucky, playing from the U-17, U-20 and to the Black Stars. When he came to the Black Stars I was in camp with them and I did my best to prop him up and my I am very happy to see that this boy (Kudus) has matured and now breaking the transfer for a teenager, it is not a small thing” he concluded.

