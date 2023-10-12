Kudus Mohammed's sensational goal against Newcastle features in PL matchday 8 best goals

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus's fabulous strike in West Ham United's two-all draw against Newcastle United has featured in Premier League best goals of matchday eight.
Kudus' magnificent volley salvaged a point for the Hammers on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
The goal was Kudus's first in the Premier League and his third for the club since signing in August.
Mohammed Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game for the club after five games, playing a total of 72 minutes.
He has had three starts in eight games, which came in the Europa League and the English Football League Cup.
Other players who had their goals featured include, Liverpool's Mohammed Salah, Everton's Jack Harrison, Chelsea's Nicholas Jackson, Tottenham's Macky Van den ven, Everton's James Garner, Brighton's Simon Adingra, and Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Watch the goals below:
Goals that make you go ???????? pic.twitter.com/nwpnvLbDZL— Premier League (@premierleague) October 12, 2023
