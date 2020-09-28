Kudus Mohammed’s sensational start to Ajax’s career surprises Quincy Promes

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Netherlands international, Quincy Promes has expressed his surprise at Kudus Mohammed’s sensational start to his Ajax’s career.

The 19-year-old, who joined Ajax this summer from Nordsjælland, has not had a problem adapting to his new environment and is producing sensational displays for the Eredivisie champions.



Kudus has made two appearances thus far and in all, he proved his worth. In his first game, he was adjudged Man of the Match.



This past weekend, in what was his second appearance, he provided the match-winning assist.



Kudus assisted Antony, also a summer signing, to score as 10-man Ajax claimed a 2-1 victory over Vitesse to maintain their winning start to the season.

"I am pleasantly surprised that they [Kudus and Antony] are already making a difference," Promes told Voetbal International.



"You know that if a player goes abroad he can have adaptation problems. I think those guys don't have much of that.



"They are well received and luckily they translate it on the field."



Kudus signed a five-year contract with the Dutch giants.