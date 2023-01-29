Kudus Mohammed scores sublime goal in Ajax's win over Excelsior

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was on the scoresheet in Ajax's big win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Kudus netted Ajax's third goal of the afternoon in a 4-1 away victory as the Red and Whites end their four matches winless run.



The Ghanaian sensation lasted the whole 90 minutes while playing as the right winger.



After receiving the ball out wide, the 22-year-old cuts inside before smashing the ball in from outside the box with a powerful drive on the 60th minute.



Kudus goal means he has now scored 7 league goals, making him Ajax's third height scorer in League, a goal behind Brain Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn.

On the League top scorer's chat, Kudus' goal tally ranks him 9th on the list, three goals behind leader Anastasios Douvikas.



Kudus Mohammed, who is having a scintillating campaign, has now scored 12 goals in all competitions for Ajax.



