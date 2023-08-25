Kudus Mohammed to undergo West Ham medical on Saturday

Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed will on Saturday, August, 26 have his medicals with English Premiership outfit West Ham ahead of his €45million move from Dutch side Ajax, according to Football Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, West Ham have verbally agreed with the Dutch giants on the €45m total package including add-ons and a sell-on clause. The 23-year-old midfielder will pen down a five-year deal with the Hammers.



It’s worth noting that Kudus attracted interest from other prominent clubs, including Chelsea, earlier in the summer transfer window.



Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month but Kudus reportedly rejected the move.



Kudus has been in fine form, having already contributed four goals and one assist this season. This follows his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season, underlining his remarkable and potential impact at the highest level of football.



Mohammed Kudus to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with Ajax on €45m total package add-ons included plus sell-on clause ????⚒️????????



Player’s five year deal also agreed and medical booked on Saturday.



Huge work by new director Tim Steidten, waiting to sign docs in 48h. pic.twitter.com/AOHMSkvr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

LSN/KPE