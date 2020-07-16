Kudus Mohammed to wear jersey number 20 at Ajax

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, has been handed no.20 jersey at Ajax Amsterdam.
The 19-year-old joined the Dutch champions on Thursday from FC Nordsjaelland.
Kudus signed a five deal with the club which will keep him at the club until 2025.
The promising forward joined Ajax for a fee of €9 million after passing his mandatory medical.
Kudus turns 20 next month. He is expected to replace Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech who joined the Chelsea this summer.
The former Right to Dream Academy star scored on his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa back in November.
The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season.
