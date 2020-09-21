0
Kudus Mohammed voted into Eredivise Best XI of the Week

WhatsApp Image 2020 09 20 At 6 Kudus.jpeg Ajax new boy Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 21 Sep 2020 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian play maker Kudus Mohammed has been voted into the Eredivise Best XI of the week after a brilliant debut for Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus was voted King of the match as Ajax thumped RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in their match-week two encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

It was the Ghanaian international’s first league start for the Dutch giants since joining the club in a 9 million euros deal from FC Nordsjælland in July.

The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration and was outstanding throughout the match. Kudus bossed the midfield alongside Mexican international Edson Alvarez and Quincy Promes.

He completed 90 passes, had a 92% pass accuracy, 4 shots, 1 key pass, 6 accurate long balls, has 3/3 successful dribbles, won 4 tackles, made 3 interceptions and won 8/12 of his duels in what was a masterful display.

