Kudus Mohammed voted into Eredivise Best XI of the Week

Ajax new boy Mohammed Kudus

Sensational Ghanaian play maker Kudus Mohammed has been voted into the Eredivise Best XI of the week after a brilliant debut for Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus was voted King of the match as Ajax thumped RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in their match-week two encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.



It was the Ghanaian international’s first league start for the Dutch giants since joining the club in a 9 million euros deal from FC Nordsjælland in July.

The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration and was outstanding throughout the match. Kudus bossed the midfield alongside Mexican international Edson Alvarez and Quincy Promes.



He completed 90 passes, had a 92% pass accuracy, 4 shots, 1 key pass, 6 accurate long balls, has 3/3 successful dribbles, won 4 tackles, made 3 interceptions and won 8/12 of his duels in what was a masterful display.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.