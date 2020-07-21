Sports News

Kudus Mohammed will become a world-class player – Oti Akenteng

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Former Accra Hearts of Oak trainer, Francis Oti Akenteng is optimistic that Kudus Mohammed will become a world-class player after his mouthwatering move to Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus, a member of the 2017 Ghana U-17 World Cup squad last week signed a five year deal with Ajax for a transfer record for teenager from Ghana worth 9 million Euros from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and was handed with the number 20 jersey.



Asked if Kudus can rise to become a top-notch player for the country, he said, “Definitely Kudus is going to be a world-class player. My predictions are always real. I don’t know but probably I’m godly when it comes to the prediction of footballers. I’m not praising myself because I handled Michael Essien somehow and I told him he is going to be one of the best midfielders for Ghana.”

“At the Ghana U-17 I had the opportunity to coach him for a short period during the Jones Attuquayefio U-17era when he was with Hearts of Oak so I did a lot of work then, later on, they brought Kuuku Daadzie”



“So while I was with the team, I told Essien that he is going to be a wonderful player. Lo and behold he became a top player in the country and the world at large. So I believe Kudus Mohammed can rise to the top and be a great footballer” he stated

