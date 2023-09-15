Kudus Mohammed will make the team more expansive - West Ham manager David Moyes

Kudus Mohammed

West Ham United manager, David Moyes believes the signing of Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, will make his team more expansive.

Moyes admits the changes will not come easy but believes the creativity of the Black Stars midfielder coupled with the flair of Brazilian winger Lucas Paqueta could make the team exciting to watch.



According to the former Manchester United manager, West Ham want to score more goals while maintaining their defensive solidity.



“I do want to be more expansive, and that’s why we signed Lucas Paqueta last season and Mohammed Kudus this summer," he told the Evening Standard.



“It’s not easy to change everything. We’ve tried different elements of our game and it hasn’t always worked.



“Last season, we didn’t score enough goals and we want to improve on that, but still ensuring we are hard to beat.

“That might not be what everyone wants to watch or hear, but ultimately the way we’ve played is part of the reason we’ve won a European trophy and are back in Europe.”



Kudus scored in both of Ghana's games during the international break and he is expected to see more minutes in the match against Manchester City on Saturday.



